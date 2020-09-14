Pomegranate Pictures Attaches Yasmine Al-Bustami to Co-Star in Immigration Indie
Yasmine is beautiful, quick witted, and a confident Middle Eastern immigrant. She’s perfect for the role of our nemesis, Mary Yousif.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is pleased to announce the attachment of Yasmine Al- Bustami to co-star in the 2021 production of Pomegranate. “We are pleased that Yasmine has agreed to co-star in our American-Iraqi immigration-assimilation comedy. She radiates a personality and glamour that reminds us at once of a Persian princess and the sassy all American girl next door,” said Stan Williams, the project’s Executive Producer.
— Weam Namou, Director
Yasmine Al-Bustami was born in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. and immigrated to Texas with her family when she was three years old. But at 13 she was sent back to Jordan because she was becoming “too Americanized.” The result? Today she considers herself an all-American girl, who’s super Texan, loves country line dances and Dallas Cowboys football. She’s fueled by hummus, kabobs, brisket & queso, and says “Y’all” a lot. Her immigrant family naturally pushed her toward a professional career, so she earned a degree in Finance from the University of Texas planning to pursue a career in investment banking. But she was always drawn to the arts. So, before she entered the business world Yas decided to explore her creative side and that led to acting. Most recently she wrapped a guest starring role on CBS’ S.W.A.T. as well as a supporting role on independent kiteboarding film, Send It!. She has also starred in the CW Seed’s musical comedy I Ship It. Previous appearances include: John Legend’s music video Surefire, Netflix’s You Get Me, The CW’s The Originals, CMT’s Nashville, Freeform’s Switched at Birth, and CBS’ The Inspectors. Coming to the U.S. as an immigrant herself, Yas is excited to be a part of the Pomegranate team and help bring this story to life!
For Pomegranate, Yasmine will play the role of “Mary Yousif,” Niran’s well-assimilated, and beautiful Chaldean Iraqi neighbor who loves to help immigrants assimilate whether they want to or not. Having discovered American fashions Mary allows her luscious dark hair to flow freely, which further infuriates Niran’s hijabi Muslim conservatism. Mary could have any young man she wants, and Ali is watching, but she’d rather date her job as a refugee settlement agent.
Pomegranate’s writer-director, Weam Namou said, “Yasmine is a natural for bringing the character of MARY, our protagonist’s’ nemesis, to life. Like MARY, Yasmine is beautiful, quick witted, and a confident Middle Eastern immigrant. She’s perfect for the role of our nemesis, Mary Yousif.”
Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to- do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.
Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie, and Stan Williams, veteran filmmaker and Hollywood script consultant, who will produce. They are working together in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) to produce the movie.
