New Haven Barracks / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 9/14/2020 at 0707 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boro Hill Road, Monkton

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of an ATV from a residence on Boro Hill Road in the Town of Monkton, VT. The ATV is a grey and green colored 2018 Polaris Outlaw 50. The ATV is believed to have been stolen in the morning hours of 09/14/2020. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police at (802) 388 – 4919. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

 

 

