New Haven Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 9/14/2020 at 0707 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boro Hill Road, Monkton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of an ATV from a residence on Boro Hill Road in the Town of Monkton, VT. The ATV is a grey and green colored 2018 Polaris Outlaw 50. The ATV is believed to have been stolen in the morning hours of 09/14/2020. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police at (802) 388 – 4919. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.