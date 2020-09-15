One View Upgrades Auto Dealership Data Management Capabilities with Mobile-Friendly Browser-Agnostic Archiving Platform
One View Vault gives dealerships even more power to archive, access, and retain DMS documents.
Our dealer clients wanted a faster, more user-friendly system. One View Vault delivers that ease of use along with innovative permissions, workflow tools, and the highest levels of security,”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One View, an auto industry-specific data solution specialist, today announced the full transition of its customer base to the recently launched One View Vault. The company has officially sunset its former platform, Web-View. The new state-of-the-art system incorporates the highest standards of data security with a user-friendly, mobile-enabled interface that makes it easier and faster for dealerships to archive, access, and retain DMS documents.
“We heard from our dealer clients that they wanted a faster, more user-friendly system,” said David DeHaven, One View Founder & CEO. “One View Vault delivers that ease of use along with innovative permissions, workflow tools, and the highest levels of security, to help our clients find and use information more effectively to improve business performance. It also sets us up to implement several new products coming soon.”
One View Vault is unique because it is compatible with all DMS vendors. Dealerships can securely and easily archive and access their data anytime and anywhere via any web browser. Thousands of existing customers, including large dealership groups such as Hendrick Automotive Group, have already transitioned to the new platform. Dealers own their data and have the freedom to utilize it in any manner.
Documents across dealership departments can be easily archived and stored. Fixed operations can capture repair orders, service invoices, parts invoices, technician’s notes, and more. Intelligent Exception Reports protect dealerships from audits.
Sales departments can electronically capture all deals and upload deal jackets directly to One View Vault from the DMS. Full deals, or other documents referenced during the sales process, can easily be retrieved, printed, emailed, or downloaded.
Accounting departments can COLD month-end files or scan in documents to provide an auditor or CPA access to specific accounting records to make audits fast and painless.
As a SOC 2 certified organization, One View is held to the highest standards of data security. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on security, among other service principles.
All dealership DMS data is sent to One View Vault through encrypted transmission methods and databases are backed up redundantly to multiple data centers to ensure business continuity and data integrity.
“Data security has become one of our customers’ top priorities,’" said DeHaven. "We've always maintained a secure, top-of-the-line data center, but this certification allows us to ensure we are doing everything possible to put our customers' minds at ease."
For more information about One View Vault, visit https://bit.ly/318ImRx
About One View
One View has been a trusted partner to thousands of automotive dealers across North America with a broad range of business solutions, including month-end data archiving, document scanning, and DMS data conversions. These solutions digitally capture dealer’s data from any source and provide immediate user access, insightful analysis, and management of their most important asset: their data. A preferred vendor, recommended by major CPA firms, manufacturers, DMS platforms, and dealer groups, One View has built a strong reputation of excellence by showcasing a solid product and a strong understanding of the automotive market. As the only auto industry-specific data solution specialist, One View has aided dealers with electronic data management for over 20 years. As the auto industry continues to move toward a more digital and paperless environment, One View is committed to preparing, consulting, and assisting dealers as they navigate into the data-driven 21st century.
