The Corona crisis has increased the pressure on companies to digitize
Omnis Studio adds modern webshop to old COBOL application Tool manufacturer EBERHARD gears legacy system for the future
The Corona crisis has increased the pressure on companies to digitize, with legacy systems that have grown over decades having the potential to limit the agile development of digital solutions.”SAXMUNDHAM, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart digital solutions have been playing an increasingly important role, not only since the Covid-19 pandemic, but the integration of modern web and mobile applications into legacy systems that have grown over decades poses a real problem for many companies. German tools manufacturer EBERHARD WERKZEUGTECHNOLOGIE has mastered the balancing act of maintaining a 30-year-old ERP system, while connecting it to a future-proofed digital sales platform. Based on the development environment Omnis Studio, a modern B2B web shop was created and connected to the existing COBOL application with little effort and in record time.
— Birgit Jäger, Managing Director of Omnis Software Germany
With a broad portfolio of standard and special components, EBERHARD is one of the leading suppliers for tool, mould and metal fixture construction. The basis for the sustained success of this traditional company based in Southern Germany is not only product quality, but also outstanding delivery reliability and customer service. To continue to meet these demands for their customers, EBERHARD is investing in the expansion of digital sales, while providing easy access to product data, product visuals and prices in real time, by fully integrating the web shop into the existing COBOL-based ERP system.
Together with the IT service provider usoft, Omnis Studio was chosen as the development environment for the web shop application. The extensive integration capabilities and productivity of Omnis Studio were the decisive factors for usoft: "COBOL solutions are really not made for the fast digital world, but thanks to Omnis Studio we were able to map the new web shop processes to the existing enterprise application in a very easy and efficient way," explains usoft developer Manfred Veh. Only two weeks after the project started, usoft presented a web shop prototype and then after only 6 weeks development time, the “Go Live” took place.
"The Corona crisis has increased the pressure on companies to digitize," Birgit Jäger, Managing Director of Omnis Software Germany, is convinced. "At the same time, existing legacy systems that have grown over decades have the potential to limit the agile development of digital solutions. With Omnis Studio, we are pushing these limits towards the future. In this way, companies can retain proven solutions and easily modernize them with modern web and mobile applications.“
More information about this solution is available at: https://www.omnis.net/case-study/usoft
About Omnis Studio
Omnis Studio 10 is a productive and flexible development environment for creating modern, intuitive enterprise, web and mobile applications. A unique feature is its own easy-to-learn programming language: Each app only needs to be coded once and will run on all devices, browsers and operating systems (it’s a true "cross-platform tool") - no matter if desktop, tablet or smartphone, Android or iOS, Windows or macOS. This allows new digital applications to be realized with smaller teams and significantly reduced time to market - an important competitive advantage in an environment of scarce developer resources and agile, sometimes disruptive technology trends. Further information about Omnis Studio is available at https://omnis.net/
About EBERHARD WERKZEUGTECHNOLOGIE
EBERHARD WERKZEUGTECHNOLOGIE has developed from the manufacture of electrical products into one of the leading companies in the field of standard and special components for tool, mould and metal fixture construction. Founded in 1933, the family-owned company, headquartered in Nordheim, Germany, distributes its wide range of products in more than 40 countries worldwide with 380 employees today.
About usoft GmbH
usoft GmbH is based in Wallerstein; Germany and serves medium-sized companies with solutions and extensions in the areas of ERP, production control, time and machine data acquisition. Many customer relationships have evolved since the company’s foundation in 1991, underlining the close and sustainable cooperation with their customers.
Press Contact
Stephen Mitchell (stephen.mitchell@omnis.net)
Stephen Mitchell
Omnis Software Ltd
+44 7756452012
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn