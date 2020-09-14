Forest Fire Aggravates N95 Mask Shortage
FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest fires across the western United States have brought smoky conditions to much of the country. The hazardous air quality has led to an uptick in demand for face masks already supply strained by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Sunny Bay, a trusted maker of effective pain relief products, has seen a surge in N-95 mask sales since the wildfires started.
"We understand that many families and businesses are currently in need of high-quality face masks to protect themselves from smoke," explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "We stocked these N-95 masks for extremely vulnerable people to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but these masks also happen to be effective for protecting against wildfire smoke.”
Each N-95 mask is hypoallergenic and offers a layer of melt-blown fiber to filter out small particles. Additional features include elastic earloops, latex, and fiberglass-free materials, and an adjustable nose piece. These N95 masks, cloth face masks, and disposable face masks complement the company's full line of products. This includes heating pads, neck wraps, and fabric face masks that are made in the USA. To learn more, visit https://sunny-bay.com/collections/face-masks.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
