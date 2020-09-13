Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,604 in the last 365 days.

DUI / crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 20B104290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                               

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Henwood Hill Road, Westminster 

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, and Unlawful Trespass 

 

ACCUSED: Casey Mayville                                               

AGE: 29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Henwood Hill Road in the Town of Westminster (Windsor County) Vermont, reporting that an unknown male unlawfully entered their home covered in blood and holding a small child.

 

Vermont State Police responded to the residence on Henwood Hill Road in Westminster and spoke to the homeowners.  The homeowners stated that the unknown male left the property after he found out the police were called.  The homeowners stated that the unknown male and child were covered in blood and left on foot. 

 

Vermont State Police located a male subject holding a child at Allen Brothers Market, located at 6023 U.S. Route in the Town of Westminster.  The male subject was later identified as 29-year-old Casey Mayville of Ludlow, Vermont.  An investigation revealed that Mayville was operating a 2005 Subaru Forester when he crashed on Henwood Hill Road in Westminster.  Mayville and his toddler son sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.  Mayville was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation, and unlawful trespass.  Mayville was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

Mayville was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield due to his level of impairment and need for a mental health evaluation.  Mayville is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 27, 2020 at 1330 hours to answer to the above charges.     

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

DUI / crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.