DUI / crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 at 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Henwood Hill Road, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, and Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Casey Mayville

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Henwood Hill Road in the Town of Westminster (Windsor County) Vermont, reporting that an unknown male unlawfully entered their home covered in blood and holding a small child.

Vermont State Police responded to the residence on Henwood Hill Road in Westminster and spoke to the homeowners. The homeowners stated that the unknown male left the property after he found out the police were called. The homeowners stated that the unknown male and child were covered in blood and left on foot.

Vermont State Police located a male subject holding a child at Allen Brothers Market, located at 6023 U.S. Route in the Town of Westminster. The male subject was later identified as 29-year-old Casey Mayville of Ludlow, Vermont. An investigation revealed that Mayville was operating a 2005 Subaru Forester when he crashed on Henwood Hill Road in Westminster. Mayville and his toddler son sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Mayville was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation, and unlawful trespass. Mayville was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Mayville was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield due to his level of impairment and need for a mental health evaluation. Mayville is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 27, 2020 at 1330 hours to answer to the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.