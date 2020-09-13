Accident I-15 northbound Parrish Lane

Media Alert

Sunday September 13, 2020

On September 13, 2020, at approximately 0051 hours, troopers in Davis County were dispatched to an accident on I-15 northbound near Parrish Lane in Centerville. The driver of a Ford passenger car left the roadway to the right. There was a red Audi passenger car that was stopped on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Ford rear-ended the Audi on the shoulder. All parties involved were juveniles and were transported from the scene to the hospital by ambulance or by their parents. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Fatigue is being looked at as a contributing factor.

