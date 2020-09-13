Westminster Barracks/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104292
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020 at approximately 12:43 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mm 19.2, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Rogelio Ortiz-Morales
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/13/2020 at approximately 12:43 AM, State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 southbound near mile marker 19.2 in the Town of Putney, VT (Windham County) for failing to maintain the proper lane. The operator, Rogelio Ortiz-Morales , 35, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 9/29/20 to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Please see attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Isabella Corrao
Vermont State Police – Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
Tel. (802)722-4600