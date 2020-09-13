Westminster Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20B104292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020 at approximately 12:43 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mm 19.2, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Rogelio Ortiz-Morales

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/13/2020 at approximately 12:43 AM, State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 southbound near mile marker 19.2 in the Town of Putney, VT (Windham County) for failing to maintain the proper lane. The operator, Rogelio Ortiz-Morales , 35, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 9/29/20 to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Please see attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

