Westminster Barracks/Kidnapping
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B104277
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020, at approximately 6:30 A.M.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9, Marlboro
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, Interfering With Access To Emergency
Services,Disorderly Conduct.
ACCUSED:Douglas Farquhar
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/2020 at approximately 0704 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon investigating the
report, Troopers determined that Douglas Farquhar, assaulted a household member
and did not allow them to leave the residence. Farquhar was cited to appear in
Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division on September 14th, 2020,
to answer to the above mentioned charges. A Judge was contacted and ordered
Farquhar held without bail until his arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Windham Superior, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Connor Spurr
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)