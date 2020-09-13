Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Kidnapping

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B104277

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr                          

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020, at approximately 6:30 A.M.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, Interfering With Access To Emergency

Services,Disorderly Conduct.

 

ACCUSED:Douglas Farquhar                                              

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/2020 at approximately 0704 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon investigating the

report, Troopers determined that Douglas Farquhar, assaulted a household member

and did not allow them to leave the residence. Farquhar was cited to appear in

Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division on September 14th, 2020,

to answer to the above mentioned charges. A Judge was contacted and ordered

Farquhar held without bail until his arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 12:30 P.M.             

COURT: Windham Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Connor Spurr

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

 

