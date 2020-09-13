Westminster Barracks/Kidnapping

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:20B104277

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020, at approximately 6:30 A.M.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, Interfering With Access To Emergency

Services,Disorderly Conduct.

ACCUSED:Douglas Farquhar

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/2020 at approximately 0704 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon investigating the

report, Troopers determined that Douglas Farquhar, assaulted a household member

and did not allow them to leave the residence. Farquhar was cited to appear in

Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division on September 14th, 2020,

to answer to the above mentioned charges. A Judge was contacted and ordered

Farquhar held without bail until his arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Windham Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

