Route 3005 Mayview Road Single-lane Closure in South Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, has a single-lane closure until further notice due to a slide.

Mayview Road is currently restricted by single-lane alternating traffic between Hastings Cres and Sray Lane due to a slide impacting the roadway. The road will remain in this traffic pattern until further notice.

