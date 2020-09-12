Westminster/DUI/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 9/12/2020 at approximately 0607 hours

STREET: VT RT 142

TOWN: Vernon, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA

WEATHER: Clear, Warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandon T. Bevis

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Tiburon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/12/20 at approximately 1607 hours, VT State Police were notified of crash on Vermont Route 142 in Vernon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers found the vehicle had collided with a rock ledge and overturned. Troopers learned the operator, Brandon T. Bevis had been transported by Rescue Inc., to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Troopers travelled to the hospital and interviewed Bevis. Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Bevis was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020 at approximately 1330 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.