Westminster/DUI/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 9/12/2020 at approximately 0607 hours
STREET: VT RT 142
TOWN: Vernon, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA
WEATHER: Clear, Warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brandon T. Bevis
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Tiburon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/12/20 at approximately 1607 hours, VT State Police were notified of crash on Vermont Route 142 in Vernon, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers found the vehicle had collided with a rock ledge and overturned. Troopers learned the operator, Brandon T. Bevis had been transported by Rescue Inc., to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Troopers travelled to the hospital and interviewed Bevis. Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Bevis was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020 at approximately 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
From: Pacilio, Marina <Marina.Pacilio@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:38 PM To: Pacilio, Marina <Marina.Pacilio@vermont.gov> Subject: