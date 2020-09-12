BriskPosh Continues to Grow

BriskNPosh Alma Soprano Ice Laser Machine Eyelash Curl Up

BriskNPosh is listed in the SohoBroadway directory, brand new Alma Soprano Ice laser machine and more!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BriskNPosh - New Improvements For Fall

The innovative BriskNPosh waxing and hair removal salon is proud to announce that we are now part of the Soho Broadway Initiative’s online directory. This recognition not only allows us to reach more potential clients, but provides everyone who visits us with peace of mind regarding our professionalism and level of skill.

The initiative aims to “serve those who live and work here in SoHo Broadway Corridor. Our mission is to improve the neighborhood and foster a unique, vibrant, mixed-use district.” As a business that is dedicated to serving a diverse clientele, inclusion in the Initiative's directory is a perfect fit for BriskNPosh.

It is the perfect time for our team to be garnering more attention in our local NYC community. We have recently added a brand new Alma Soprano Ice machine to our facility, giving our clients the best possible laser hair removal experience.

This machine offers a variety of benefits, including a virtually painless hair removal process and a proven safety record for all complexions. Due to the speed with which this machine can effectively remove hair from even large areas of skin, such as the back, our clients are back to their normal activities in no time.

If you live an on-the-go lifestyle, our new Alma Soprano Ice is the only laser hair removal option for you. You’ll be in-and-out in a “New York minute”!

In addition to our laser hair removal options, we offer a wide range of other esthetics services, including full-body waxing, eyebrow threading and tinting, microdermabrasion, and eyelash curling.

Owner and founder Natalia Romaneko, who has been featured as an expert in GQ, The New York Post, and Allure, said of the latter, “Eyelash curling is an excellent and affordable way to boost your look, particularly during the fall and winter months when you may feel stuck in a rut stylistically.”

The BriskNPosh eyelash curl-up service costs just $80 and is a great add-on to any laser hair removal or waxing session.

Schedule an appointment with BriskNPosh online at https://www.brisknposh.com/. You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at info@brisknposh.com.

About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romaneko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.