Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,730 in the last 365 days.

Guideline for Repatriation of Deceased Bodies

SAMOA, September 11 - See Guidelines below for the Repatriation of Deceased bodies from the Ministry of Health as well as the Government Policy on the Repatriation of Human Remains for your information.

For inquiries on the Government Policy, please contact the Policy Division at the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (+685-63222).

September 12, 2020

You just read:

Guideline for Repatriation of Deceased Bodies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.