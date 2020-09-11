Guideline for Repatriation of Deceased Bodies

SAMOA, September 11 - See Guidelines below for the Repatriation of Deceased bodies from the Ministry of Health as well as the Government Policy on the Repatriation of Human Remains for your information.
For inquiries on the Government Policy, please contact the Policy Division at the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (+685-63222).
