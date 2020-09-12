Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2020 at approximately 9:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mm 2, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Dubois

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 09/11/2020 at approximately 9:15 PM, State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 southbound near mile marker 2  in the Town of Guilford, VT (Windham County) for a traveling in excess of 100 mph in a posted 65 mph zone while passing other vehicles. The operator, Jeffrey Dubois, 33, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/20 to answer the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/27/2020 at 1330 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A                

BAIL: N/A           

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

Westminster Barracks/ Excessive Speed

