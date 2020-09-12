Westminster Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B104271
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2020 at approximately 9:15 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mm 2, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Dubois
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/11/2020 at approximately 9:15 PM, State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 southbound near mile marker 2 in the Town of Guilford, VT (Windham County) for a traveling in excess of 100 mph in a posted 65 mph zone while passing other vehicles. The operator, Jeffrey Dubois, 33, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/20 to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov