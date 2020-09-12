Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 240 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Veterans’ homes: lease of property.
  • AB 276 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Personal income taxes: qualified employer plan: loans: CARES Act.
  • AB 904 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Search warrants: tracking devices.
  • AB 908 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pupils: extracurricular activities: work permits.
  • AB 1140 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) – Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: consolidation.
  • AB 1350 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Retroactive grant of high school diplomas: COVID-19 crisis.
  • AB 1859 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – School district employees: merit systems: appointments.
  • AB 1945 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Emergency services: first responders.
  • AB 2006 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Kern County) – State highways: relinquishment: State Highway Route 184.
  • AB 2038 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation: omnibus bill.
  • AB 2049 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Reinsurance credit.
  • AB 2134 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Diamond Bar) – Crematories: burning of flags.
  • AB 2143 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) – Settlement agreements: employment disputes.
  • AB 2192 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Governor’s Military Council.
  • AB 3020 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Unfair Practices Act.
  • AB 3366 by the Committee on Judiciary – Judicial emergencies.
  • AB 3371 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Veteran suicides: report.
  • SB 38 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Sales and use taxes: consumer designation: all volunteer fire department.
  • SB 145 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Sex offenders: registration.
  • SB 588 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Public contracts: Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
  • SB 898 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Enforcement of judgements: exemptions.
  • SB 921 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – State highways: Route 174: relinquishment.
  • SB 1459 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – State highways: relinquishment: State Route 183.

