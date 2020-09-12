St Johnsbury / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - Request for information

CASE#: 20A404725

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE: 09/11/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Threatening

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury Barracks is seeking help trying to identify an operator from an ongoing motor vehicle disturbance in the area of Newbury Village, Vermont. It was reported to Troopers that this male operator often drives recklessly on the wrong side of the road and has threatened a community member with a knife when he was confronted about it. The vehicle involved is possible a 2001 silver Toyota Tacoma with New Hampshire temporary registration D13794. Anyone with information about this vehicle and/or operator is encouraged to contact Trooper Garces of St Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 844-848-8477.