DOT News Release: September 2020 update on driver’s license, state ID

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) would like to reassure everyone that the Department continues to work with the Governor’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General, and all county agencies to reduce the need for people to gather at driver’s licensing centers.

Under the current emergency proclamation, the 12th Supplementary Proclamation, the Director of Transportation has been authorized to waive or extend deadlines governed by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Sections 286-106 and 286-107 for the identified emergency period. As such, HDOT has announced:

Driver’s License (DL) and Instructional Permit (IP) holders in good standing who have a DL or IP that expires between March 16, 2020 thru September 29, 2020, may continue to legally drive the same licensed class of motor vehicle (e.g., cars, motorcycles, mopeds, etc.) through September 30, 2020.

As a reminder, the City and County of Honolulu is currently under a Stay at Home order. Updates on available driver’s license and State ID services for Oahu can be found at honolulu.gov/csd