Suspect Sought in a Defacing MPD Property Offense: 2000 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Defacing MPD Property offense that occurred on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the 2000 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:49 pm, the suspect defaced a MPD vehicle with spray paint at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.