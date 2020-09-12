MOLAA Launches Latinx Heritage Month Program Online, featuring Latino Comics Expo 2020
MOLAA is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month 2020 presented by Hyundai where the Latino Comics Expo will open the celebrations on Sunday, Sept. 13. 2020.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONG BEACH, CA – The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month 2020 presented by Hyundai where the Latino Comics Expo will open the celebrations on Sunday, Sept. 13. 2020 lasting a full week with over 15 online sessions free to the public. Due to the temporary closure of the building as a result of COVID-19, MOLAA and its partners have developed programming free of charge through its online platform, which will also live stream through the MOLAA YouTube Channel as well as the museum’s Facebook Page.
The United States has officially recognized the economic, cultural, and historical contributions made by communities of Latin American descent since 1968. MOLAA has observed this month-long festival throughout its own history, offering the Long Beach community programs that highlight the art, music, food, and literature central to telling the story of the Latinx experience in the United States.
We take the celebration global in 2020 through our online education program MOLAA En Casa. From September 13th through November 1st MOLAA invites you to participate in virtual events, at-home art projects, and guided educational experiences that explore Latin American and Latinx contemporary art, history and traditions, comics, poetry, and domestic arts. Our extensive programming kicks off with a virtual version of the Latino Comics Expo (September 13th - September 19th) and finishes strong with a special “At Home” version of MOLAA’s signature Dia de los muertos programs and exhibition.
This year’s presenting sponsor for the Latinx Heritage Month and Día de los Muertos programming is Hyundai Motor America. “We are inspired by Latinx creators and are proud to support their work as part of the Latino Comics Expo. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the rich contributions of the Latinx community,” said Brandon Ramirez, Chair of the Amigos Unidos ERG at Hyundai Motor America.
Over the course of seven weeks, MOLAA will also offer dynamic virtual tours of the exhibitions OaxaCalifornia: Through the Lens of the Duo Tlacolulocos, Arte Mujer y Memoria: Arpilleras from Chile, as well as MOLAA’s 2020 Dia de Los Muertos Exhibition, A Long Journey. Enjoy supplemental programs that will immerse you in MOLAA’s dynamic, cultural and educational environment MOL safer from home.
The Latino Comics Expo (LCX), in partnership with MOLAA and presented by Hyundai, will take place online beginning Sunday, September 13th and ending Saturday, September 19th. Established in 2011, the Latino Comics Expo is the premiere event to connect with Latinx and Latin American comic artists and animators, experts and fans. This year’s virtual programming will feature a story time, panel discussions, animation showcases for families and adults – including Hyundai’s design workshop and giveaways - and interviews and demonstrations from diverse Latinx artists. The event is free and available to anyone. Visit the molaa.org to see the event schedule.
“MOLAA is excited to partner with the Latino Comics Expo to bring this year’s conference to a wider audience through the online programming available to the international community. This year has propelled us to find new innovative ways to keep connected and to expand the ways we communicate with each other as MOLAA continues to provide cultural programming to support its mission through the arts,” said Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, Ph.D., President & CEO of MOLAA.
“Ricardo and I are very much looking forward to working with our friends at MOLAA once again in bringing the public an all new edition of the Latino Comics Expo! Particularly in this era of stay-at-home measures, it’s important to be able to offer free programming for audiences that celebrates the rich cultural contributions of Latinx creators working in comics, book publishing, animation and many more art forms,” Mentioned Javier Hernández, Co-founder/Creative Director of Latino Comics Expo.
Participants of the online programming can sign up by visiting molaa.org. All programming will be live streamed through the MOLAA You Tube channel and the MOLAA Facebook profile. For more information, visit MOLAA’s website at http://molaa.org/latino-comics-expo-2020 or email info@molaa.org.
Solimar Salas
Museum of Latin American Art
+1 562-216-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn