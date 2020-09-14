SL Releases the New HTML5 based SL-GMS Web/Developer Product for Advanced Control
Highly interactive and high performance displays can now be converted to unprecedented compact and fast HTML5 code for Web Deployment in the Cloud.CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly interactive and high performance displays originally developed with the conventional SL-GMS C++, Java, .NET product line, can now be converted to unprecedented compact and fast HTML5 code for Web Deployment in the Cloud.
SL Corporation, a leader in advanced, real-time data visualization and monitoring, has announced the new HTML5 based SL-GMS Web/Developer product added to its SL-GMS (C++, Java, Microsoft .NET) product line, well established tools for the development of graphic displays and system specific Custom Editors for mission critical Advanced Control Systems.
Since 1983, SL-GMS has evolved from UNIX to Windows and Linux, from 32-bit to 64-bit native, and from C++ to ActiveX, Java, and Microsoft .NET, providing the highest value for long-lifecycle Advanced Control Systems. Dynamic graphics models, created with the SL-GMSDraw editor, are upwardly compatible and reusable between different platforms and frameworks.
Now with the new SL-GMS Web/Developer product, the same graphic displays developed with SL-GMSDraw can be Web deployed in a Cloud using HTML5 and JavaScript.
Graphical models developed using SL-GMSDraw with various dynamics such as color changes with a threshold and equipment on/off, their dynamic behaviors previewed instantly within the editor, are converted to unprecedented compact and fast HTML code using SL-GMS Web/Developer’s HTML5 Code Generator.
The same graphic displays in Control Rooms can now be deployed in a Cloud and displayed within a Web Browser as smoothly as the local deployment, on a heterogeneous range of devices such as PCs, tablets and smartphones.
Moreover, distributed monitoring data from multiple control systems can be fused and viewed collectively.
SL-GMS and its Custom Editor option have been embedded and provided in over ten thousands of mission critical systems in control rooms and centers globally for process control, facility and network monitoring, traffic control, and aerospace/defense.
About SL
SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops and markets real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications or control systems.
The company was founded in 1983 to develop and market graphics software for use in high-end Process Control, Network Management, and Command and Control Systems. Customers include ABB, Foxboro, Honeywell, Boeing, Alcatel, GE, HP, and NASA (Shuttle Launch Control and Space Station Systems). The SL Graphical Modeling System (SL-GMS) became an industry standard and remains a top choice for building real-time control systems.
Anne Vincent
SL Corporation
+1 514-665-6793
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn