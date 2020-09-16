Actress and Host of CW’s New Series World’s Funniest Animals, Elizabeth Stanton, is Now Engaged!

Jacob Mayberry (Left), Elizabeth Stanton (Right).

"We are incredibly happy and looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together!” – Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress/ Host Elizabeth Stanton, is now engaged to her boyfriend, or shall we say fiancé, Jacob Mayberry. The couple has been dating for about 3 ½ years. They live in Los Angeles with their two dogs, Hank & Ruby, who are also the stars of Elizabeth’s new series, “World’s Funniest Animals” premiering Friday, September 18 on the CW Network.

They were engaged in Monaco on September 2, 2020.

“We are incredibly happy and looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together!” Elizabeth said. The couple was in Monaco helping to create a new environmental educational channel.

Jacob is a television producer and President of Production and Events for Popstar!TV.

Since 2017, Jacob has been producing TV series, documentaries and independent dramas for Associated Television Int (ATI). That same year, ATI partnered with Popstar! Magazine. Jacob has been the Vice President overseeing all operations and transforming Popstar! from a well-known magazine brand, to an all-encompassing media powerhouse. Creating a platform around its brand that includes radio streaming, digital magazines, daily news, weekly TV shows, media partnerships, and over 600 hours of content.

POPSTAR!’s ever-growing audience of 8.2+ million are engaged throughout their media platforms and their website generates over 500,000 weekly visitors. With their print and digital magazines, they reach over 385,000 households 6 times a year. POPSTAR!'s streaming radio station reaches 147,000 listeners a day with their streaming media, of over 800 hours of content, reachig an audience over 500,000 monthly. Their TV programs reach 3 million and include specials, such as the annual prime time POPSTAR!’s “Best Of” on The CW. POPSTAR!’s social media engagement reaches over 4.2 million people a month.

Elizabeth Stanton

https://elizabethstantontv.com/

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Garrett Clayton, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months. Earlier this year, Elizabeth teamed with Buca Di Beppo to distribute 10,000 meals between Los Angeles and New York to healthcare frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.