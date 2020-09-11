Middlesex Barracks/ Request for Burglary info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/11/2020 mid-day
INCIDENT LOCATION: Balentine Rd, Calais
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Andrew Balentine
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/11/2020, Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks
received a report of several pieces of computer equipment and accessories taken
from a residence located on Balentine Rd, Calais, VT. The burglary occurred
sometime between the morning and early afternoon on Friday, September 11th,
2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the
Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
COURT: NA
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov