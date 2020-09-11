Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,880 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Request for Burglary info

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/11/2020 mid-day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Balentine Rd, Calais

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Andrew Balentine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/11/2020, Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks

received a report of several pieces of computer equipment and accessories taken

from a residence located on Balentine Rd, Calais, VT. The burglary occurred

sometime between the morning and early afternoon on Friday, September 11th,

2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME: NA           

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NO   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Request for Burglary info

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.