Middlesex Barracks/ Request for Burglary info

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/11/2020 mid-day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Balentine Rd, Calais

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Andrew Balentine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/11/2020, Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks

received a report of several pieces of computer equipment and accessories taken

from a residence located on Balentine Rd, Calais, VT. The burglary occurred

sometime between the morning and early afternoon on Friday, September 11th,

2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov