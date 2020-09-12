Cascadia Railing System by AGS Stainless, Inc. now at Holbrook Lumber

Holbrook Lumber Begins Distributing New Stainless Steel Bar Railing System by Industry Leader AGS Stainless Inc.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGS Stainless, Inc., the industry leader in high-quality stainless steel railing systems, is proud to announce a new partnership with Holbrook Lumber to distribute AGS’ new Cascadia Bar Railing System primarily in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.Cascadia is a stainless steel bar railing system that installs with minimal field modifications. Cascadia was designed to give builders and DIY’ers a stainless railing product at a price closer to that of an aluminum railing system, but offering much higher quality. A key feature of Cascadia railing system components is that they can be pulled from dealer inventory, and installed the very same day!“The market for outdoor living products is resilient. Building material dealers are reporting strong year-over-year sales in railing products. When you factor in that homeowners are increasingly interested in higher-quality deck and stair railing products, Cascadia is the right product at the right time” said Kevin Harris, Director of Sales and Marketing for AGS Stainless.Currently, Cascadia is the only ICC ES-approved (Report #4148) metal railing system with a horizontal infill.* This allows for immediate acceptance by the vast majority of building departments, eliminating the time-consuming review and approval process.Harris continues, “Prior to Cascadia, if you wanted a stainless railing system for your deck, and you wanted it fabricated to the industry’s highest standard of quality, it often meant hiring a local metal fabricator. So, where a typical stainless railing system might require a number of weeks for the metal fabricator to complete the entire design, permit approval, fabrication and installation process – Cascadia allows almost everyone to quickly and affordably add the durability and timeless beauty of a stainless steel railing system to their home. We are excited to be partnering with Holbrook Lumber in the distribution of Cascadia.”Peter Krihak, President of Holbrook Lumber comments: “AGS Stainless’ ‘Cascadia Railing’ is a beautiful, yet affordable solution to residential stainless railing needs. The Cascadia marine-grade stainless bar railing system with limited SKU’s and ease of application is a clear winner. ”Some features of Cascadia:Components are made of A316 marine-grade stainless steelDesign flexibility, as the system will accommodate a wide variety of top rail materialsICC-ES approval (ESR 4148) makes permitting a cinchAbout AGS Stainless:AGS Stainless Inc., (AGS) has been creating metal railing systems of unmatched beauty and quality for more than three decades. Their innovative Clearviewline of railing systems allows clients to have a custom-designed, component-based railing system delivered to their door. Cascadiabears the same quality and craftsmanship that AGS is known for. For more information, visit: AGSstainless.com or call 888.842.9492.About Holbrook Lumber:Founded in 1911, Holbrook Lumber Company is a distributor of high quality lumber & building materials to independent retail lumberyards throughout the Northeast. Based in Guilderland Center, NY, Holbrook operates a sales and distribution center along with our pressure treating manufacturing plant in Colonie, New York. Holbrook Lumber prides itself in servicing customers throughout New England, New York and New Jersey for well over 100 years and counting! For more information, visit: www.holbrooklumber.com 800.833.3383MEDIA: To download hi-resolution images of AGS Stainless products, visit: AGS Media Site (/press-media/)*As of Jan 2020

AGS Stainless is proud to introduce an innovative new railing concept that eliminates the need for custom design work, making stainless railing more affordable