AGS Stainless Announces a New Private Label Stainless Steel Railing System for LBM Distribution
This image is of a beautiful deck surrounded by a new stainless steel railing system that LBM distributors can brand with their own trade name
Rather than wait for local stainless fabrication, these prefabricated stainless steel posts can be pulled from dealer inventory and installed the very same day!
This new stainless steel railing product allows LBM Distributors to promote their brand rather than promoting the product manufacturer.”BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGS Stainless, Inc. the industry leader in high-quality stainless steel railing systems, is proud to introduce its newest railing product line; a stainless steel railing system for Private Label distribution through the LBM channel.
This new product allows LBM distributors to further capitalize on the public’s growing demand for cable rail products; by providing them with an all-stainless railing system that they can customize with a variety of top rail materials and branded with the distributor's trade name! This new railing system will allow LBM distributors to better support their dealers by giving them a product that their builders will see as an alternative to the high cost of local custom stainless railing fabrication.
This 316 marine-grade, stainless steel railing system is built to the same very high standard of quality that AGS Stainless is known for; but it is priced to compete with railing systems made from less visually attractive materials than stainless steel.
This Private Label railing system installs with minimal field modifications. It was designed to give builders and DIYers a stainless railing product at a price point that is similar to the pricing of an aluminum railing system. But, rather than wait weeks for local stainless fabrication, these railing system components are pulled from dealer inventory and can be installed the same day!
“The market for outdoor living products is resilient. Building material dealers are reporting strong year-over-year sales in railing products. When you factor in that homeowners are increasingly interested in higher-quality deck and stair railing products, this new Private Label system is the right product at the right time” said Kevin Harris, Director of Sales and Marketing for AGS Stainless.
Harris continues, “This new product allows LBM Distributors to market an exceptionally well-made stainless steel railing system while promoting their trade name and building their brand rather than promoting the product manufacturer.”
Some features of this new Private Label railing system:
• Components are made of A316 marine-grade stainless steel.
• Design flexibility, as the system will accommodate a wide variety of top rail materials.
• Attractively priced to compete with aluminum railing systems
• Exclusively available to LBM distributors.
• Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications.
• This all-marine-grade stainless railing system boasts elegant posts and a unique electropolished cable that delivers unmatched quality.
• With all post connections TIG-welded, the handcrafted workmanship in this Private Label product is undeniable.
• Pair with a top rail to create a distinctive look, differentiating each project.
• With only 5 SKUs, this product is easy to inventory, sell, and install!
About AGS Stainless: AGS Stainless Inc., (AGS) has been creating metal railing systems of unmatched beauty and quality for more than three decades. Their innovative Clearview® line of railing systems allows clients to have a custom-designed, component-based railing system unequaled in quality. For more information, visit: www.AGSstainless.com or call 888.842.9492.
Why Choose AGS Stainless?