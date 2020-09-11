Gov. Ivey awards grants to help west Alabama domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $29,421 to support two nonprofit agencies that are providing aid for domestic violence victims in 12 west Alabama counties during COVID-19.

Grant funds of $11,585 will help the Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary provide domestic violence awareness education in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties. A prevention educator will visit schools, health fairs and other events throughout the Black Belt.

SAN Inc., better known as Turning Point, is using grant funds of $17,835 to support counselors and advocates to continue providing free individual counseling, support groups and referrals to domestic violence victims in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

“Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence victims in west Alabama continue to need professional assistance, and these professionals at SABRA and Turning Point are working diligently to help them and to educate the public,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staffs of these nonprofits who work to protect victims and their families every day.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department as part of the CARES Act.

SABRA provides crisis shelter, case management, supportive counseling, court advocacy and referral services to assist victims of domestic violence. Turning Point also provides a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, court advocacy and community education and outreach.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in support of SABRA and Turning Point as they continue their work on behalf of domestic violence victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with these organizations to ensure that all abuse victims in west Alabama have access to services and that communities are made more aware of how to recognize and report these crimes.”

Gov. Ivey notified Bobbi Talbot, SABRA Sanctuary board chair, and Andrew Kniphfer, Turning Point board president, that the grant had been approved.

