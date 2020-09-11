Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict Route 352 (Middletown Road) Weekdays for Utility Installations in Middletown, Edgmont Townships

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to restrict Route 352 (Middletown Road) weekdays in two different locations in Middletown and Edgmont townships, Delaware County, on Monday, September 14, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main extensions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Old Middletown Road and Knowlton Road in Middletown Township; and

Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Gradyville Road and Heather Knoll Lane in Edgmont Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

