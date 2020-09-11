Closure Planned on Municipally-Owned Section of State Road, in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Contractor realigning township portion of road, replacing box culvert

Harrisburg, PA – Beginning next week, a municipally-owned section of State Road (T-615) will be closed between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. A township contractor plans to realign the road and replace a box culvert spanning Swarr Run.

This municipal project is located on State Road just south of the PennDOT widening and reconstruction project on Route 722 (also known as State Road) at the Route 283 exit for Landisville.

The road will be closed Monday, September 14. The project is expected to be completed and the road open to traffic by Wednesday, December 30.

In addition to the closure on State Road, the eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the widening and reconstruction project at the interchange. There are detours for cars and trucks related to these closures.

Trucks and cars wishing to access Harrisburg Pike from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto eastbound Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, then take westbound Route 30 to the Harrisburg Pike exit. Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

Trucks wishing to access Route 722 or Route 283 from Harrisburg Pike or points south or west should travel on Harrisburg Pike to Route 30, then take eastbound Route 30 to westbound Route 283 and Landisville/Route 722.

Car traffic wishing to access Route 722 or Route 283 from Harrisburg Pike or points south or west should travel on Harrisburg Pike to Yellow Goose Road, turn right, travel to State Road, then turn left to access the interchange or Route 722.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018