Lane Closure Interstate 70 - Buffalo Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane closures and on Interstate 70 east and westbound between Exit 6 (Claysville) and Exit 11 (Taylorstown) near mile marker 9 located in Buffalo Township in Washington County. Lane closures will occur eastbound on September 15 and 16 from 8 pm to 6 am.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to maintenance on the twin bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Route 3009 (Sunset Beach Road). Work will include replacement of bridge bearing, bridge expansion dams, deck repairs, concrete work on the piers along with shoulder reconstruction on Interstate 70. Work will continue until April 30, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

