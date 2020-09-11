Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR investigating unknown sheen on Mosquito Creek

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - On September 10, MidAmerican Energy contact DNR Field Office staff to alert them of a sheen noticed on Mosquito Creek.

Workers at the Walter Scott Plant noticed the sheen on Thursday morning that appeared to be coming from a storm water drain.

Booms and absorbent material were deployed immediately. MidAmerican Energy has a contractor on-site cleaning out the storm drain and stopping it from any further release. There was an unknown amount of an unidentified substance that entered into Mosquito Creek from the storm drain.

No impact was observed on the Missouri River and no dead fish were observed in Mosquito Creek.

