Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Is Appealing to the Family of A Navy Veteran in Virginia Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy to Call the Lawyers at KVO About Compensation

"If your loved one served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s and he now has lung cancer, and he had asbestos exposure in the service please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NORFOLK , VIRGINIA , USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Virginia to call the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303 if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. For a career Navy Veteran, the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-depending on how, where and when the Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It does not matter if the Veteran smoked cigarettes. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old.

According to the Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer-and who decades ago had heavy asbestos exposure in the navy never get compensated-even though most should. The compensation we mention does not involve suing the navy. If your husband, dad or loved one served in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s---- he now has lung cancer, and he had asbestos exposure in the service please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, Portsmouth or anywhere in Virginia. https://Virginia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, millwrights, insulators, welders, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.