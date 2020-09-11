Turkey Registration May Be Completed Online or in Person This Fall

CONTACT: Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-1126 Allison Keating: (603) 271-2461 September 11, 2020

Concord, NH – The Granite State’s fall turkey hunting season opens on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 12 – 18. All New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) rules and regulations associated with the state’s fall turkey season remain in effect, and hunters will continue to have the option of registering harvested birds either in person or online. Regardless of registration method, hunters must register their turkey within 24 hours of harvest.

Check Station Registration: It is recommended that hunters contact their local registration stations to determine if the location is operating and to confirm that they are registering birds during the fall season. Turkeys registered at a check station will continue to receive the official leg seal. For a list of registration stations in New Hampshire visit: https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html.

Online Registration: If birds are not registered in person, they must be registered online within 24 hours of taking. The tag that is issued with the hunter’s turkey license must be affixed to the bird. To expedite online registration, hunters must have a reliable internet connection and should have the following information readily available:

Hunting/turkey license information

License plate number of the vehicle used while hunting

Town and Wildlife Management Unit where the turkey was harvested

Sex of the bird

Age of the bird (adult vs. juvenile)

Weight of the bird (to the nearest 1/4 pound)

Beard length (to the nearest 1/4 inch)

Spur lengths (to the nearest 1/16 inch)

Successful online registration will result in a confirmation email upon completion. Hunters must retain a copy of this confirmation as proof that their turkey was legally registered online by saving a digital version or printing a copy of the email. Accurately entered registration data is imperative as the information is relied upon by wildlife biologists and conservation officers who depend upon its accuracy. To register turkeys online, and for tips on how to age, weigh, and measure birds visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey-reg.html.