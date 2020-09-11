Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-60 resurfacing in Burlington starts Tuesday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: M-60

CLOSEST CITY: Burlington

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing almost 4 miles of M-60 from M-311 to I-69. The $481,000 investment includes milling and resurfacing, pavement markings and corrugations.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and safety for motorists, and extend the life of the pavement.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

M-60 resurfacing in Burlington starts Tuesday

