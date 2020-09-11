M-60 resurfacing in Burlington starts Tuesday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:
Calhoun
HIGHWAY:
M-60
CLOSEST CITY:
Burlington
START DATE:
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE:
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing almost 4 miles of M-60 from M-311 to I-69. The $481,000 investment includes milling and resurfacing, pavement markings and corrugations.
