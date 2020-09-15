Sunny Bay Offers Advanced Face Masks to Combat Virus Spread
FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Way, Washington – September 14, 2020 –Covid-19 has proven to have long term impacts on a person’s health beyond just acute illness for a few weeks, damaging mental acuity, imbalancing the immune system, exacerbating cardiovascular dysfunctions, to name a few. To combat the coronavirus's spread, Sunny Bay, a trusted maker of effective pain relief products, started to offer enhanced disposable face masks. These disposable masks offer better protection than other available options and are affordable enough to wear a new mask every day without laundering.
Sunny Bay disposable face masks, N95 masks, cloth face masks, face covering, virus protection, dust pollen protection
Static electricity within the meltblown fiber of Sunny Bay's face masks helps to trap the viruses and harmful germs, in addition to features preventing the air leak. The static electricity is a key feature the cloth face coverings lacks. N95 masks have thicker meltblown fabric layers therefore offers more filtering capability, in addition to the tight seal on the sides preventing the air leak. Breathability also enhances the comfort level for the user. In addition to smooth elastic ear loops, Sunny Bay's masks provide a metal strip to conform to the shape of the nose. Besides, Sunny Bay masks use materials free of latex and fiberglass, and their mask's contoured sides all provide users with comfort and convenience all day long. Disposable face masks complement the company’s full line of products, including heating pads, neck wraps, and fabric face masks that are made in the USA. Disposable masks are available for purchase in packages of 10, 20, 50, 100, 1,000, and 10,000. Large commercial purchasing is also available at a volume discount.
“We understand that many families and businesses are currently in need of high-quality disposable face masks to fend off the virus spread,” explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. “We’ve chosen these disposable face masks for their level of protection, comfort, and quality, and we use the same masks while at work. We started the business from home with a sole purpose to help others, offering effective masks to prevent the virus spread in the pandemic is our way to be socially responsible.”
To learn more or to purchase disposable face masks, visit https://sunny-bay.com/collections/face-masks.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company’s best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States and composed of ultra-soft anti-pill fleece. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company’s Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
Sam Wright
BioMed DB Design LLC
+1 253-678-1361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sunny Bay Microwavable Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief