Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:34 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, 36 year-old Roy Kargbo, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).