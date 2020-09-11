Homicide: 800 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 10:54 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an adult female, in front of the listed location, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the adult male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Brandon Rose, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.