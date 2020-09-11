Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:10 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault the victim. The suspect was apprehended. There were no injuries reported.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, 51 year-old Harston Oliver, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.