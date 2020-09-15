Sureline Systems Continues to Innovate, adding new features to their Disaster Recovery solution
Our primary goal for SUREedge® DR is to continue providing exceptional value for our customers, enabling advanced protection and reliability in a public or private cloud setting”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems announced today new features and enhancements to SUREedge® DR. SUREedge® DR, a patented and award-winning Disaster Recovery solution, now offers inter-region DR support within Google Cloud Platform (GCP), an updated UI, and enhanced support for sole-tenant systems in GCP.
These changes further establish Sureline as an innovative leader in the enterprise-class Disaster Recovery space, committed to delivering best-in-class solutions.
New Inter-region DR support within GCP
Inter-region DR enables businesses around the globe to enjoy better user experience with greater resilience in the event of region failure or loss of connectivity. SUREedge® continues to maintain support for on-prem to GCP protection and other combinations of datacenter and cloud protection.
New modernized UI
The introduction of a new UI enhances the monitoring of steady-state DR operations and the process of recovery and failover. It also streamlines the workflows, further simplifying setup and configuration and speeding operations during critical recovery periods. The new UI exposes RESTful APIs for integration with external processes and products while continuing to ensure securityand reliability.
Support for sole-tenant systems in GCP
SUREedge® DR has added support for sole-tenant systems in GCP which allows organizations to protect their workloads while meeting dedicated hardware requirements.
Additional features
SUREedge® DR now supports bring-your-own-license (BYOL) Windows licensing enabling scenarios that require per-core or per-processor licenses when recovering systems. Additionally, greater control in adjusting the deduplicated store size allowing ongong refinements to consumption to reduce overall costs is available in this release.
SUREedge® has also added Ubuntu 18.04, RHEL 7.0, and CentOS 7.0 to their lineup of supported OSes that can be protected.
“Our primary goal for SUREedge® DR is to continue providing exceptional value for our customers, enabling advanced protection and reliability in a public or private cloud setting,” said Deepankar Das, CTO, Sureline Systems Inc. “We are incredibly excited to announce these new enhancements to the SUREedge® Disaster Recovery product today.”
Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers. Additionally, it contains a plan-driven UI that protects tens, hundreds or thousands of servers in an automated and efficient process. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
