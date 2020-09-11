Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist domestic violence victims statewide

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $10,000 grant to help victims of domestic violence across Alabama have access to professional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence is using the funds to assist in providing direct services and support during COVID-19 for victims of family, domestic and dating violence.

“The global pandemic has made many aspects of our lives more challenging, including the ability to seek help due to domestic violence,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of the staff at the coalition who are working every day to help those in need during the additional challenges posed by COVID-19.”

The coalition supports shelters throughout Alabama and operates regional 24-hour crisis telephone lines for victims needing information or seeking to escape violent situations. It also provides training and technical assistance for police and others who encounter domestic violence situations and helps develop public policy to reduce domestic violence and ensure victims receive proper services.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the CARES Act. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resources management, job training and career development.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support of the coalition and other likeminded organizations as they work throughout the state to provide vital help to domestic violence victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnership between ADECA and the coalition helps ensure that this level of assistance will continue to be available throughout the state even during a pandemic.”

Gov. Ivey notified Rachel Hackworth, Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence board chair, that the grant had been approved.

