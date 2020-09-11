Roadwork Next Week on Route 104/522 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Roadwork along Route 522 near the intersection with Route 104 in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County will continue next week.

On Monday, September 14 through Friday, September 18, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., will apply an epoxy overlay to a bridge. Motorist can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work on the bridge will be start Monday morning. Work will be performed on the bridge in partial width. Traffic will be controlled with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 18, weather permitting.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $400,000 project which included milling and paving Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.

Motorists can expect travel delays, closed roads, lane closures, and lane shifts. Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

