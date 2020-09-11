Lane Closures on Route 220 Next Week in Porter and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week in Porter and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County. On Tuesday, September 15 through Friday, September 18, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing shoulder work along the southbound and northbound lanes of Route 220 between the Clinton County line and the intersection with Route 287. Work will be performed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Motorists can expect alternating or rolling lane closures.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###