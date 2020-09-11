Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,837 in the last 365 days.

Division of Coastal Management to host contractors’ webinar for N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a free interactive webinar on the new N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, September 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have an interest in receiving and submitting a response to the program's 2020 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Request for Qualifications. 

 

The four phases of the program include:

     - Phase 1: Community Engagement and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment

     - Phase 2: Planning, Project Selection and Prioritization

     - Phase 3: Engineering and Design

     - Phase 4: Implementation

 

A presentation on phases 1 and 2 program curricula will be followed by an open discussion to solicit feedback from participants to inform the final stages of program development.

 

Additional information on the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, including presentations from the August webinars, can be found on the program website.

 

WEB EVENT: N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program - Potential Contractor Interactive Webinar

HOST: N.C. Division of Coastal Management

WHEN: Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Webex Meetings

REGISTRATION:  Register here. *Note intended audience.

 

*AUDIENCE: The intended audience includes consultants, regional governments, colleges/universities, and NGOs that have an interest in submitting a response to the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program 2020 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Request for Qualifications.

 

For additional details about the upcoming webinar or the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, contact Samantha Burdick at Samantha.Burdick@ncdenr.gov

# # #

You just read:

Division of Coastal Management to host contractors’ webinar for N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.