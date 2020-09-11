Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G Commission will meet via conference call at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Sept. 15

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to decide season setting for a Clearwater River coho salmon fishing season, and vote on setting shooting hours for pheasant stocking areas where an Upland Game Bird Permit is required. Fisheries staff will also give an update on the status of the steelhead return to the Clearwater River.

People wishing to listen in on the meeting can visit a Fish and Game regional office. Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

