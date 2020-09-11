Attorney General Peterson Letter to Commissioner Warren

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2020

Today we issued a to letter The Big Ten Conference, Inc., through Commissioner Kevin Warren, notifying the Commissioner that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Act by nonprofit organizations operating in Nebraska. We have instructed Conference officials to provide us with documents and records to determine if they have operated in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents.

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process. Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception,” stated Attorney General Doug Peterson.