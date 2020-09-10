Pelosi Statement on Failure of Senate Republicans’ Empty Coronavirus Bill

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Senate voted against moving forward with Leader McConnell’s inadequate coronavirus bill:

“Today, Leader McConnell continued to block the relief Americans need, holding a vote on a bill that refuses to crush the virus, abandons our heroes in state and local government, ignores families facing hunger and homelessness and contains poison pills that Democrats cannot support.

“Since we passed the Heroes Act, millions more Americans have lost their jobs, more than 100,000 more Americans have died and almost 5 million more have been infected with the coronavirus.

“Even now, as the coronavirus burns through our nation, President Trump’s Republican enablers in the Congress want to help him ‘play it down’ instead of getting families the scale of help that they really need. Instead of wasting more time trying to do as little as possible while Americans are losing their lives and livelihoods, Republicans need to get serious and join Democrats to pass a bill that is equal to the health and economic crisis gripping our country.”

