MDC to offer beginner trapping clinic in Callaway Co. Oct. 3–4

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in cooperation with partners from the Missouri Trappers Association (MTA), will offer a fur trapping clinic for beginners. This clinic will take place Oct. 3–4 at Whetstone Conservation Area in Callaway County near Williamsburg.

Participants will learn basic trapping techniques including water sets, dry land sets, trapping equipment care and maintenance, skinning, fleshing, and proper fur handling. MDC staff and volunteers from MTA will provide expertise, and participants will set their own traps under the guidance of experienced trappers.

“This trapping clinic is an excellent opportunity for new trappers to learn the trade from experienced trappers,” Said MDC Conservation Agent Stephen Kistner.

MDC offers this beginner trapping clinic at no cost to attendees, but participants must preregister online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173965, or by calling MTA Officer Tom Westhoff at (573) 289-0242.

This trapping clinic will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 and will end around noon on Oct. 4. Dinner will be served on Saturday evening, and breakfast on Sunday morning. Participants are responsible for making their own overnight arrangements and should plan to bring their own snacks and drinks for the remainder of the training.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This clinic will mostly take place outdoors; all participants must practice physical distancing and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining six-foot distancing is not possible.

For more information about this FREE clinic, contact Agent Kistner at (573) 239-8129 or Stephen.Kistner@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC offers free Discover Nature programs across the state to help families explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about programs and events in central Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/centralevents.