iDocsWeb is Collaborating With and Assisting LTC/SNF Operators to Create a Culture of Care in Place

Our goal is to assure that all stakeholders, e.g. the facility clinical staff and PCP's are fully aware of the functionality of our platform that will allow them to achieve maximum positive outcomes”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE: iDocsWeb, announces a series of blogs aimed at LTC and SNF operators to help them achieve maximum benefits of “care in place” with the iDocsWeb telemedicine platform.
Tuesday September 15 2020 10:30 AM
PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / iDocsWeb, the developer and marketer of its proprietary telemedicine platform is working with the LTC and SNF operators across the U.S. to assist them in reaching the most effective delivery of quality health care. Their platform was developed specifically for the Skilled Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care, Long Term Acute Care and Assisted Living Facilities.
“Like any good tool, the way telemedicine is incorporated into the routines and protocols of a facility will determine the level of benefits derived” according to its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Georgiev. Our goal is to assure that all stakeholders including the facility clinical staff and primary care physicians are fully aware of the functionality of our platform that will allow them to achieve maximum positive outcomes.”
Over the past several months, after the Public Health Emergency was declared CMS announced over 10 million telemedicine visits had taken place as compared to roughly 14,000 per week prior to the PHE.
Now that the health care community has seen firsthand the benefits of telemedicine our desire is to develop fully comprehensive HIPAA compliant protocols for our clients and prospective clients to insure maximized “treatment in place”.
iDocsWeb will continue to offer a complimentary month’s use of its proprietary LTC/SNF specific Telemedicine Platform. Any new clients during this period will also benefit from its Infection Control Stewardship at no cost for the first three months.
This is available to any Skilled Nursing or Long-Term Care Facility and ALF across the United States. iDocsWeb can have you operational within a few hours.
While other telemedicine vendors have increased prices and terminated free services all together, iDocsWeb has gone in the opposite direction offering FREE unrestricted access to their complete cloud based telehealth platform to help meet the Government’s latest call for maximizing the use of telemedicine to minimize personal and personnel exposure.
The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Suresh Nellore MD an Infectious Disease Specialist, has taken this action considering the concerns over COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus. He explained “with this pandemic having reached epic proportions in the United States, it is paramount for institutions to minimize workers' and patients' exposure. The use of telemedicine as the name implies will reduce the number of in-person contacts that can possibly lead to the spread of this deadly virus."
Specifically, with Nursing Home quarantines still in effect across much of the nation the iDocsWeb Family application allows for virtual visits between family members or responsible parties with the facility resident.
Concerned physicians can avoid cross infection risks by using the iDocsWeb Provider applications to administer remote treatment to their Nursing Home patients.
iDocsWeb currently has its telemedicine platform functioning in Long Term Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, ALF's and Doctors’ offices throughout the United States.
About the virus: An outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) began in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019, and has spread throughout China and to 212 other countries and territories, including the United States.
As of September 12th, there were a total of 6,520,942 cases diagnosed in the United States and 194,000 deaths. The state of emergency continues the U.S. Our government and public health partners and individual states have implemented aggressive measures to slow and contain the transmission of COVID-19.
Interim guidance is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. As more is learned about this virus and the outbreak, CDC will rapidly incorporate new knowledge into guidance for action.
About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that specializes its services to residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious, and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioners and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information contact Al Forcella, Senior Vice President, at 727-492-4679, or aforcella@idocsweb.com, info@idocsweb.com, www.idocsweb.com
