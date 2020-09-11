Routine Maintenance Planned For FM 1585

LUBBOCK – Routine maintenance work and road repairs are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks along FM 1585/Loop 88 (130th Street), between US 87 and Frankford Avenue. The work will require portions of the road to be closed overnight starting on Monday, Sept. 14, at midnight.

Overnight FM 1585 traffic will be impacted throughout the duration of the maintenance operation. The closures are scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. each morning with the roadway reopening to traffic by 6 a.m. The work will take place in mile increments starting on the westbound lane. Road closures scheduled for next week are:

Monday 9/14: from US 87 to University Avenue

from US 87 to University Avenue Tuesday 9/15: between University and Indiana Avenues

between University and Indiana Avenues Wednesday 9/16: Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue

Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue Thursday 9/17: between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road

between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road Friday 9/18: from Slide Road to Frankford Avenue.

FM 1585 traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Eastbound FM 1585 work is scheduled to start on Sept. 21, and will also be nighttime work and completed in mile increments.

No weekend closures are planned. Work will take place weather permitting.