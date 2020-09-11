Ramps to the PA Turnpike in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, to be Closed Overnight for Road Work

Closure associated with Route 283 reconstruction project

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised that two ramps to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, are scheduled to be closed this Sunday night.

The ramp from westbound Route 283 to the turnpike, and the ramp from Eisenhower Boulevard to the turnpike, will be closed so a contractor can perform shoulder backup, paint lines and pavement markings, and install guide rail.

The ramps will closed at 8 PM Sunday, September 13, and reopen the following morning at 6 AM. In the event of inclement weather, this work will be performed Monday night.

Detours will be in place during the closures. Motorists wishing to travel from westbound Route 283 to the turnpike should head north on Interstate 283, take Exit 2 (Route 441/Lindle Road), turn left at the top of the ramp, then turn left onto ramp to southbound I-283 and the turnpike.

Motorists wishing to travel from northbound Eisenhower Boulevard to the turnpike should continue north to Route 441/Lindle Road, turn right, then turn right onto the ramp to southbound I-283 and the turnpike.

Motorists wishing to travel from southbound Eisenhower Boulevard to the turnpike should turn left onto Route 441/Lindle Road and then turn right onto the ramp to southbound I-283 and the turnpike.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project being conducted by Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, to rebuild six miles of Route 283 as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges. Work began in the spring of 2017 with rehabilitation of the three structures that carry Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018 and Eastbound Route 283 was reconstructed in 2019. Final paving is currently being performed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

