Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doing business in 2020 has been different from any other year. This Is a time when businesses and their leaders need valuable skills and tools to survive -- or even better, to thrive -- in the face of the unexpected. Top business coach, author, and speaker Christine Rose calls this the VUCA environment, an acronym that addresses volatility and uncertainty, and the need for professionals to be more resilient.

Christine is the owner of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, and she is the perfect strategy partner for our times. She has won numerous awards for her coaching success, coaching business leaders in areas such as strategic growth, executive development, psychological safety, and how to find and align with our Core Values. She’s also recognized for helping to accelerate positive change--not only in the business world, but for society at large. Her honors include an ICF Credential, a seat on the Forbes’ Coaches Council, Top Coach of the Year for 2019, Empowered Woman of the Year in 2020, and more.

Christine enjoys sharing her expertise with businesses, particularly those that are women-owned, and helping them rise to the next level. One tool for accomplishing that is The Power of the Mastermind. This is about when leaders who share common knowledge and beliefs unite to discuss ideas and success stories, and the sum of it all is much greater than any single contributor. In this radio series, she will discuss the Mastermind groups she is fostering, plus other opportunities to build wealth and prosperity, and plan out actions for the last quarter of this year. One concept will be the ability to cultivate bravery and take risks.

Christine has often spoken about her work as an author and will continue to in this series. In addition to her 2019 book Life Beyond #MeToo, Christine has written a chapter of the new #1 Amazon International Bestseller, Cracking the Rich Code, Vol 4. This dynamic new volume is geared to entrepreneurs who want to the most out of their business, and Christine will happily share some of the insider secrets.

Close Up Radio will feature Coach Christine Rose on Mondays at 12:00pm, in a series of interviews with Jim Masters; September 14th, 21st, 28th and then October 5th, 12th, 19th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3369

For more information about Christine and her business visit www.christinerose.coach