Westminster Barracks - DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104254
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/10/20 @ 1952 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 11
TOWN: Londonderry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House 4071
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cailin Radigan
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY
VEHICLE YEAR:2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Acura
VEHICLE MODEL: ILX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/10/2020 at approximately 1952 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 11, in the Town of
Londonderry, (Windham County) VT. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and
observed a 2013 Acura ILX, down an embankment adjacent to 4071 Vermont Route 11.
The operator of the vehicle was transported to Springfield Hospital for injuries
sustained from the vehicle crash prior to State Police arrival.
After an investigation, it was determined that Cailin A. Radigan, 36, was the
operator of the vehicle, and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.
Radigan was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Radigan was released with a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior
Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/2020 at 1330 hours to answer to the
charge.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2020 @ 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Thomas Roach
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)