Westminster Barracks - DUI

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/10/20 @ 1952 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 11

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House 4071

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cailin Radigan

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY

VEHICLE YEAR:2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Acura

VEHICLE MODEL: ILX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/10/2020 at approximately 1952 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 11, in the Town of

Londonderry, (Windham County) VT. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and

observed a 2013 Acura ILX, down an embankment adjacent to 4071 Vermont Route 11.

The operator of the vehicle was transported to Springfield Hospital for injuries

sustained from the vehicle crash prior to State Police arrival.

After an investigation, it was determined that Cailin A. Radigan, 36, was the

operator of the vehicle, and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Radigan was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

Radigan was released with a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior

Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/27/2020 at 1330 hours to answer to the

charge.

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2020 @ 1330 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)